West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for pre-season friendly

W est Ham manager David Moyes will be looking for more of the same when his team face Tottenham in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly in Australia.

The Hammers faced Perth Glory just hours after confirming Declan Rice’s £105million exit to Arsenal, and began life without their skipper with a 6-2 thrashing of the A-League side.

Lukasz Fabianski was captain but had little to do between the sticks as the likes of Daniel Chesters, Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Divin Mubama were all heavily involved up the other end.

Chester deserves another start after notching two assists, and Bowen should get the nod alongside him after coming off the bench against weaker opposition and scoring twice.

Scamacca wants to leave but should be given another opportunity to show his worth, with Danny Ings getting more of an outing, given fellow forward Michael Antonio is yet to join the squad. Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma and Ben Johnson are also absent.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Laing, Zouma, Luizao, Cresswell; Bowen, Downes, Chesters, Fornals; Ings, Scamacca