37
3
16
38
9
46
40
11
7
29
13
10
49
2
20
8
24
4
25
35
39
32
1
23
21
44
33
43
5
45
22
50
34
31
14
48
18
26
47
30
15

West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for pre-season friendly

144 1 minute read


W

est Ham manager David Moyes will be looking for more of the same when his team face Tottenham in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly in Australia.

The Hammers faced Perth Glory just hours after confirming Declan Rice’s £105million exit to Arsenal, and began life without their skipper with a 6-2 thrashing of the A-League side.


Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Exclusive Interview With Dillian Whyte Protege Youssef Khoumari (11-0-1)

Three Active And Current Cricketers Who Were Part Of The World Cup

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo