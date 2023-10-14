Ireland 24-28 New Zealand: All Blacks prevail in Rugby World Cup epic as Irish quarter-final curse continues

The reigning Six Nations Grand Slam champions have still never reached the semi-finals on the global stage after being ousted in the last eight for the fourth tournament in a row and the eighth time overall on Saturday night.

Andy Farrell’s side more than played their part in a classic encounter at the Stade de France, but could not live up to their billing as favourites as they crashed out on a despairing night – with no fairytale ending for retiring captain Johnny Sexton.

New Zealand now move on to face Argentina – who beat Wales 29-17 earlier in Marseille – in Friday’s first semi-final tie back in Paris, with the All Blacks now a massive favourite to reach their fifth final as they chase a fourth World Cup crown.

