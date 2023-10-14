Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland look to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the very first time as they take on New Zealand in a Paris blockbuster tonight. It promises to be an absolutely epic encounter at the Stade de France, as the number one-ranked team in the world take on the dangerous All Blacks, who have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on three previous occasions.

Seven defeats is all Ireland have had to show from their seven previous World Cup quarter-final appearances, but there is a growing sense that this could well be their time. Andy Farrell’s side secured a first ever series win in New Zealand last year, and have been in superb form at this tournament as they beat South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B.

New Zealand do not quite have the same formidable aura of previous tournaments, but they have so often proved that they can deliver under the ultimate pressure. They will hope Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach but now in the All Blacks camp, can help provide the inside knowledge to take down the Irish. With Argentina waiting in the last four, whoever comes out on top tonight will be big favourites to reach the final. Follow Ireland vs New Zealand live below!