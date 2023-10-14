Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland look to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the very first time as they take on New Zealand in a Paris blockbuster tonight. It promises to be an absolutely epic encounter at the Stade de France, as the number one-ranked team in the world take on the dangerous All Blacks, who have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on three previous occasions.
Seven defeats is all Ireland have had to show from their seven previous World Cup quarter-final appearances, but there is a growing sense that this could well be their time. Andy Farrell’s side secured a first ever series win in New Zealand last year, and have been in superb form at this tournament as they beat South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B.
New Zealand do not quite have the same formidable aura of previous tournaments, but they have so often proved that they can deliver under the ultimate pressure. They will hope Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach but now in the All Blacks camp, can help provide the inside knowledge to take down the Irish. With Argentina waiting in the last four, whoever comes out on top tonight will be big favourites to reach the final. Follow Ireland vs New Zealand live below!
Ireland unchanged as Lowe and Hansen passed fit
Continuity and consistency with selection has been so key to Ireland’s success under Andy Farrell, who is able to name an unchanged starting XV tonight from the 36-14 win over Scotland in Paris last weekend with wingers James Lowe – born and raised in New Zealand – and Mack Hansen both having shaken off fitness concerns.
Vice-captain James Ryan misses out entirely though due to a hand injury, with Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson partnered in the second row again.
Ryan’s absence means Leinster team-mate Joe McCarthy comes onto the bench, while Jimmy O’Brien is preferred to Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey on the bench.
The stage is set!
The Stade de France with a packed house under the lights – not too many better stages for such a colossal encounter.
Atmosphere building in Paris
There should be some atmosphere at the Stade de France tonight.
Fans are already making their voices heard both inside and outside the iconic venue with less than an hour to go until kick-off in Paris…
Ireland vs New Zealand: Mack Hansen’s Andy Farrell tattoo
Andy Farrell’s face will find its way onto the Stade de France field tonight.
Wing Mack Hansen kept his Grand Slam promise and had Ireland boss Farrell’s mug tattooed onto his thigh. Plenty of hard-nosed Test rugby coaches would have hated Hansen’s tattoo, but Farrell loved it.
“When Andy found out about the tattoo talk, he told me I wouldn’t be allowed back into the Ireland camp without it,” Hansen said.
Farrell has relaxed the Ireland camp since taking the baton from Joe Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup, with players relishing the more laid-back attitude in the Test set-up.
“When it’s time to go to work, everyone gives everything,” said Hansen. “But when it’s time to switch off, it’s important to enjoy that time with friends, family or in the camp ourselves.
“He’s made the camp a really comfortable place. It helps that he’s very sure of himself and everything he’s been through. When he talks, you listen.”
Schmidt looking to oust old side in Paris
Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will be looking to mastermind a New Zealand triumph to upset his old side in Paris tonight.
The ex-Leinster and Ireland head coach takes care of the All Black attack these days, and has whipped New Zealand into far better shape in the last 12 months.
Schmidt’s borderline obsessive attention to detail, coupled with his insider knowledge, marks the former schoolteacher out as a genuine threat to Ireland’s chances.
“I see evidence of Joe’s coaching through the team. Joe’s done a great job over the last 12 months, they’ve made big strides,” said Johnny Sexton.
“Joe knows us well, we know him well, but Joe doesn’t get to make any tackles or run any lines at the weekend. But the legacy he left Irish rugby is massive.”
Sexton: Ireland prepared to end quarter-final hoodoo
Johnny Sexton insists Ireland are fully mentally prepared to jump their Rugby World Cup quarter-final hurdle against New Zealand.
Andy Farrell’s Ireland have powered to the top of the world rankings and are now determined to progress beyond the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, and end their long-running last-eight hoodoo.
“We have worked on our mental game for the last four years and put ourselves in different scenarios to prepare for this,” said Sexton.
“All the previous quarter-finals have been different, each of those groups have been different so it’s not like we have been in quarter-finals year on year.
“This is a one-off game and you have got to prepare for that. We’re just trying to win a World Cup, it’s something you have to go and get.”
Certainly no disrespect to Argentina, who are a force to be reckoned with on their day despite an underwhelming tournament up until tonight.
But the winners of this Ireland-New Zealand showdown will be overwhelming favourites to reach the final on October 28.
The stakes are so, so high in Paris. Can’t wait.
Ireland vs New Zealand winners to face Argentina
So we now know that the winner of tonight’s Paris epic will be facing Argentina back at the Stade de France in Friday night’s first semi-final showdown.
The Pumas have twice fought back to eliminate Wales in a tense opening last-eight clash in Marseille this evening.
Dan Biggar – who will now retire from international rugby – had an early try and penalty to give Wales a commanding 10-0 lead at the Stade Velodrome, but Argentina hit back through the reliable boost of wing Emiliano Boffelli.
Boffelli then had them in front from the tee, only for Tomos Williams’ opportunistic try to put Wales back ahead 17-12.
But Argentina got another close-range score from Joel Sclavi and an intercept try from Nicolas Sanchez, plus another last-gasp Boffelli penalty to seal their third semi-final berth.
Heartbreak for Wales.
Ireland vs New Zealand: Revenge on the cards for the All Blacks?
Revenge is certainly on the mind for the All Blacks heading into this blockbuster clash.
They are not used to losing matches, let alone a series, and so last year’s defeat to Ireland on home soil is something they are keen to put right.
Ireland are on a 17-match winning streak, but Beauden Barrett is confident New Zealand can bring an abrupt halt to that in Paris.
“We learnt a lot during that series, it was a challenging time, some of the most challenging times we’ve faced as an All Black team, and personally, losing the series in our back yard,” Barrett said.
“It’s going to be great because there are a lot of us who are pretty keen to get one up on them and still we’re hurting from what happened last year.”
Ireland vs New Zealand: Head to head (h2h) history and results
After failing to win any of the first 28 matches between the two nations, Ireland have now come out on top in five of the last eight encounters.
That includes a 32-22 win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year to seal a series victory, one that will give Andy Farrell’s side huge confidence.
Ireland wins: 5
New Zealand wins: 30
Draws: 1
