Rachel Yankey column: England are fearless and won’t be intimidated by Australia home backing

Tomorrow’s match will be a great occasion, because the rivalry between the two countries in any sporting environment is right up there.

I feel confident about the Lionesses winning this one, especially given Australia went to penalties against France in their quarter-final on Saturday. They must be emotionally drained after that, even if adrenaline can sometimes keep you going.

My confidence comes from the mentality of England’s squad, and it reminds of my days playing at Arsenal. When England went 1-0 down to Colombia on Saturday, I said, ‘There is no way we won’t win this game’.

That is what it was like at Arsenal. Even if we went a goal down, we would say, ‘It doesn’t matter, we’ll get back into the game’.

Read More

That is how I look at this England team, and credit must go to Sarina Wiegman for creating that environment.

Within our camp we would believe we had a really good team, but we would not publicly say it. And you think, why shouldn’t we say it? You almost put doubt in your own mind.

But at Arsenal, every season, we were not afraid to say, ‘We are in for four trophies and we want to win them all’. Now, we only did that once, but the aim and mindset was there. If we got to an FA Cup Final and lost, we classed that as underachieving. That was the standard we held ourselves to.



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | Best Images | England



England’s forward #23 Alessia Russo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup quarter-final football match between Colombia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney AFP via Getty Images Colombia’s midfielder #17 Carolina Arias (2L) picks up an injury during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup quarter-final football match between Colombia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney AFP via Getty Images England’s Alessia Russo scores their second goal vs Colombia REUTERS England’s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout vs Nigeria REUTERS Chloe Kelly (L) of England celebrates with teammate Alex Greenwood (R) after scoring her team’s fifth and winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium Getty Images England players react during the penalty shootout during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Round of 16 match at Brisbane Stadium, Australia PA England players celebrate the team’s victory through the penalty shoot out in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium Getty Images England’s players celebrate their victory after a penalty shoot-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium AFP via Getty Images Australia England’s Georgia Stanway reacts after missing to score during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia AP Nigeria’s defender #22 Michelle Alozie (lower) reacts after being fouled by England’s forward #07 Lauren James during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium AFP via Getty Images England’s forward #18 Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring her team’s fifth goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide AFP via Getty Images Lauren James of England celebrates with teammates Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly and Millie Bright after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium The FA via Getty Images England’s Alessia Russo, battles for control of the ball with China’s Chen Qiaozhu during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia AP Lauren James of England celebrates with teammate Rachel Daly after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium The FA via Getty Images England’s Lauren James scores their fourth goal vs China REUTERS England’s Rachel Daly scores their sixth goal past China’s Zhu Yu REUTERS England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match vs Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium AP England’s Lauren James scoring the opening goal vs Denmark during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match at the Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park, Australia PA England’s Lauren James scoring the opening goal vs Denmark during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match at the Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park, Australia REUTERS England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match at Brisbane Stadium PA Haiti’s Kerly Theus in action with England’s Rachel Daly REUTERS Lauren James of England runs with the ball under pressure from Betina Petit-Frere of Haiti The FA via Getty Images Georgia Stanway of England scores her team’s first goal from a penalty during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match vs Haiti Getty Images England’s Georgia Stanway (front left) celebrates with her team mates after scoring the games opening goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match vs Haiti PA Alessia Russo of England battles for possession with Kerly Theus of Haiti The FA via Getty Images England’s Chloe Kelly (left) and Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis battle for the bal PA England’s Georgia Stanway (left) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match vs Haiti PA England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps, left, and England’s Keira Walsh react after the Women’s World Cup Group D match vs Haiti AP



This England team have got to a stage where they are not scared to say, ‘We need to be held accountable and it is not good enough if we do not get to a final or win it’.

On paper, the Lionesses are favourites for this semi-final, but in the stadium they will be massive underdogs — and that can work in their favour.

I used to love nothing more than a crowd being totally against us and just flipping it all on them. There is nothing better than upsetting and quietening a stadium. I don’t think England will be fazed by a massive crowd booing or jeering them; they will not crumble under that pressure.

Australia will be a great test, especially their wingers Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso. They have been unbelievable.

I think Sarina will play the same way, with the 3-4-1-2 formation, and that means Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter have once again got to be on top form. There will be times where Foord and Raso get in behind, but England can hurt Australia, too.

I liked England’s two goals against Colombia, because both strikers looked sharp.