5
13
30
48
37
8
46
16
26
11
43
9
35
34
18
15
10
23
49
14
33
39
3
32
29
38
4
40
1
24
25
22
31
2
44
20

Scottie Scheffler retains Players Championship title after Wyndham Clark misses last-gasp putt

139 Less than a minute


Reigning world No1 narrowly avoids a playoff at TPC Sawgrass after overhauling five-stroke deficit to become first back-to-back winner


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Brendon McCullum says England will ‘go harder’ on Bazball tactics at Lord’s in second Test

Brendon McCullum says England will ‘go harder’ on Bazball tactics at Lord’s in second Test

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand ready to gamble on Kane Williamson fitness

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand ready to gamble on Kane Williamson fitness

Arsenal FC: Mikel Arteta issues injury update on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal FC: Mikel Arteta issues injury update on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo