Iscream & The Chocolate Stix (The Paradox) Drop Reunion Single – The Paradox are back! Previously known as Iscream and the Chocolate Stix, the SAMA Award (2013) winning band sadly broke up back in 2016 after a seven year run. Fans have waited patiently since then, hoping they would reunite someday….

IScream & the Chocolate Stix was originally formed 14 years ago in 2009 by lead vocalists Bheki Dladla and Luke Viviers. Their debut single, ‘My Cape Town‘, was actually the official FIFA 2010 World Cup song. Now, the much anticipated reunion has transpired and they are back strong as The Paradox. The brand new single ‘Searching For Gold‘ is a game changer, proving the lads have certainly not lost their (midas) touch.

‘Searching For Gold,‘ destined to be a hit, will get the foot tapping at the very least, but we know you’d rather dance this one out. The good news is, there’s plenty more from where that came from. A little birdy told us that ‘Searching for Gold‘ will be followed by a solo song. The track will be released by Lead man Bhex. Watch this space!

Download/Stream ‘ Searching for Gold’ Here

Follow The Paradox online

Bhex

The Paradox

Spotify

If you enjoyed reading Iscream & The Chocolate Stix (The Paradox) Drop Reunion Single, catch up on some more local artists here