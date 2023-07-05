Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final result, match stream, latest updates today

England U21s are just one step away from the final of the European Under-21 Championship after a remarkable tournament so far. Lee Carsley’s side have largely flown through their games until this point and have already beaten today’s opponents in Israel in the group stage.

They have, however, been dealt a big injury blow. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has played a key role for the Young Lions but has been ruled out through injury for the rest of the tournament, while both Max Aarons and Ben Johnson of Norwich and Millwall respectively are suspended.

England have not reached the final since a squad containing the likes of James Milner, Joe Hart and Theo Walcott in 2009. Only twice have they won the tournament at this age level, with the last victory coming in 2009. Spain and Ukraine will contest the other semi-final later this evening. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below!