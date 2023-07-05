3
Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final result, match stream, latest updates today

England U21s are just one step away from the final of the European Under-21 Championship after a remarkable tournament so far. Lee Carsley’s side have largely flown through their games until this point and have already beaten today’s opponents in Israel in the group stage.

They have, however, been dealt a big injury blow. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has played a key role for the Young Lions but has been ruled out through injury for the rest of the tournament, while both Max Aarons and Ben Johnson of Norwich and Millwall respectively are suspended.


