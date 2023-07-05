Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final result, match stream, latest updates today

England U21s are just one step away from the final of the European Under-21 Championship after a remarkable tournament so far. Lee Carsley’s side have largely flown through their games until this point and have already beaten today’s opponents in Israel in the group stage.
They have, however, been dealt a big injury blow. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has played a key role for the Young Lions but has been ruled out through injury for the rest of the tournament, while both Max Aarons and Ben Johnson of Norwich and Millwall respectively are suspended.
England have not reached the final since a squad containing the likes of James Milner, Joe Hart and Theo Walcott in 2009. Only twice have they won the tournament at this age level, with the last victory coming in 2009. Spain and Ukraine will contest the other semi-final later this evening. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below!
Live updates
A stunning second-half display to seal the win. While in the first half, Israel threatened to do, well, something, it was a different story after the break. England dominated from the off and Israel had no answer.
Gibbs-White was the best of an impressive crop.
95min: Full-time! England are into the final!
91min: Four minutes added on.
GOAL!
90min: That settles it! Archer fires home from inside the area after Palmer’s smart cutback.
89min: Fifth change for England as Jones is replaced by Doyle.
88min: England look to launch a counter as Israel again push for the first of two needed goals, but Madueke’s poor touch lets him down.
84min: Israel finally showing some signs of attacking threat and actually test Trafford with their first shot on goal as Khalaili meets a cross at the back post, but play is stopped for a foul on the goalkeeper.
79min: Two more changes for England as Skipp and Madueku replace Gomes and Gibbs-White.
75min: Double change for England as Smith Rowe and Gordon are replaced by Archer and Elliott.
74min: Gibbs-White feeds Gordon into the area, who really should score but shoots straight at the keeper. The offside flag is raised to spare his blushes.
