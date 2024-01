Yet to win and having lost to Namibia in a history-making result, the pressure is on the Eagles of Carthage. While South Africa do not boast the most fearsome of AFCON records, they may have already done enough to progress after beating Namibia last time out despite losing to Mali. A point could be enough to see them through, albeit they cannot afford to relax all too much. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!