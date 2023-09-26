29
20
31
3
38
7
48
2
25
46
8
16
4
26
35
50
22
10
5
37
47
32
33
45
9
11
34
30
21
13
43
39
49
23
40
44
14
18
1
24
15

Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney’s future is out of his hands as Chelsea and Arsenal weigh up transfer battle

148 1 minute read


The striker could be sold in January once he has completed an eight-month ban for betting breaches and is attracting interest from both the Gunners and the Blues.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Buttler Overshadows Kohli To Help England Take Lead

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal fired Rice warning; Tottenham start Maddison talks; Chelsea want Martinez; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal fired Rice warning; Tottenham start Maddison talks; Chelsea want Martinez; Man Utd

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Chelsea player ratings vs Wrexham: Ian Maatsen sends message as possible Mason Mount replacement emerges

Chelsea player ratings vs Wrexham: Ian Maatsen sends message as possible Mason Mount replacement emerges

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo