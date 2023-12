Now Paul takes on a professional boxer for only the second time to date, looking to prove that he is not only capable of beating MMA veterans and fellow YouTubers as he continues to promote his lofty dream of one day winning a legitimate world title. August is a little-known Houston cruiserweight who is 10-1-1 with five knockouts in just 12 pro contests by the age of 35, on a five-bout winning streak but having fought just once in the last four years.