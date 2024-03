There was huge surprise, therefore, when it was announced Tyson would be taking on Paul in July, at which point he will be 58, at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul knocked out former basketball player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson’s exhibition with Jones, and is now 9-1 as a professional. That sole defeat was against Tommy Fury, with the wins coming largely against former MMA stars and little-known boxers.