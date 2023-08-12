49
Joshua vs Helenius LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Anthony Joshua returns to action in the familiar surrounds of London’s O2 Arena tonight, taking on late replacement opponent Robert Helenius. This was supposed to be the second grudge match against long-time rival Dillian Whyte, though that high-profile bout was cancelled last week after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” in a random anti-doping test.

That led to Matchroom Boxing having to scramble to find a replacement to salvage the main event, with Nordic Nightmare Helenius, a former two-time European champion, getting the call despite having only fought last weekend in an early stoppage of Mika Mielonen in a castle in his native Finland. That was the 39-year-old’s first outing since being brutally knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder last year, with Joshua hoping to make a similar statement here as he prepares to likely meet the Bronze Bomber in a blockbuster showdown next.


