Joshua vs Helenius LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Anthony Joshua returns to action in the familiar surrounds of London’s O2 Arena tonight, taking on late replacement opponent Robert Helenius. This was supposed to be the second grudge match against long-time rival Dillian Whyte, though that high-profile bout was cancelled last week after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” in a random anti-doping test.
That led to Matchroom Boxing having to scramble to find a replacement to salvage the main event, with Nordic Nightmare Helenius, a former two-time European champion, getting the call despite having only fought last weekend in an early stoppage of Mika Mielonen in a castle in his native Finland. That was the 39-year-old’s first outing since being brutally knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder last year, with Joshua hoping to make a similar statement here as he prepares to likely meet the Bronze Bomber in a blockbuster showdown next.
There is plenty of heavyweight action to look forward to on tonight’s undercard too, with Filip Hrgovic, Johnny Fisher and Derek Chisora all in action, plus a step up in the young career of Campbell Hatton and early wins for Brandon Scott and Maiseyrose Courtney. Follow Joshua vs Helenius updates live with Standard Sport’s blog below!
Live updates
Early wins for Brandon Scott and Maiseyrose Courtney
There are two early fights already in the books at the O2 Arena.
Eccentric Welsh featherweight Brandon Scott – who came to the ring dressed as Darth Vader after appearing as Spiderman at the pre-fight press conference – has moved to 6-0 after a comfortable points win over former English flyweight champion Louis Norman.
Opening up the bill was Maiseyrose Courtney, who also stayed unbeaten and went to 4-0 after a very impressive victory over the experienced Gemma Ruegg.
At the moment, Billericay middleweight George Liddard is dominating Bas Oosterweghel.
Anthony Joshua: I cannot afford one second of complacency
Anthony Joshua has been writing a series of exclusive fight diaries once again for Standard Sport this week. Here’s his latest instalment from Friday, in which he discusses criticism of tonight’s main event, feeling like a “gladiator” in front of a London crowd, training with Derrick James and much more…
People might not believe it, but I just love the day before a fight.
I feel incredibly relaxed, there’s no stress. I know all the hard work is done, I’m as ready as ever and, throughout the day, I’ll start gradually itching for the ring walk.
You always picture that moment walking out at the O2 with the roar, people chanting your name, knowing all the fans have got your back. That energy is just unreal, you feel like a gladiator in front of your home crowd.
It’s actually been a relaxed fight build-up even with the change of opponent. I’ve just stayed in my own little bubble and got on with the job in hand. As I always say, the only thing I can and will worry about is me.
The day before is all about fuelling your body as much as you can, resting up and pretty much just hanging out with the team. Come fight night, the routine doesn’t change a great deal, you just go through those same motions of getting ready.
Read Joshua’s exclusive fight diary in full here
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius prediction
A late change of opponent is never easy for a fighter to deal with, as Joshua knows more than most after his shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr four years ago in New York.
He also had to work hard to see off the durable Carlos Takam, who was a late replacement for Kubrat Pulev in 2017.
Helenius offers a different challenge to Whyte, with the Finnish heavyweight a significantly taller man, and it would be no surprise if Joshua started the fight in relatively cautious fashion as he adjusts to his new opponent.
That combined with a run of unconvincing displays from Joshua suggests that a repeat of Wilder’s chilling first-round knockout of Helenius is unlikely, even if a similarly explosive performance is needed to boost the confident heading into bigger and more challenging bouts.
Joshua now has another camp with new trainer Derrick James under his belt, so improvements on what he produced against Franklin are expected, and promoter Eddie Hearn has said his man is “the best I’ve seen him physically and mentally”.
Whether proof of that comes tonight remains to be seen, but we’re going for Joshua to gradually break Helenius down after a cagey start to seal a first knockout win for almost three years.
Joshua to win by stoppage, in round seven.
Undercard in full
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius
Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean
Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong
Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington
Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell
Maiseyrose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg
George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel
Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman
How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius
TV channel: Joshua vs Helenius is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN, but not via their pay-per-view service as the Whyte fight was originally supposed to be. A subscription to DAZN currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.
The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.
Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius start time
The early ‘Before the Bell’ action is already off and running at the O2 Arena.
The main undercard is expected to get underway at 7pm BST, with the ring walks for the main event set for after 10pm.
As ever though, those timings are subject to change.
Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live
Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of another Anthony Joshua fight night in London.
It’s just over four months since we last saw AJ in that somewhat laboured but entirely comfortable points win over Jermaine Franklin, with boxing fans expecting a much more explosive version tonight.
What was supposed to be a second professional instalment of Joshua’s long-time feud with Dillian Whyte was cancelled due to Whyte returning “adverse analytical findings” in a random anti-doping test.
Stepping into the breach instead just days after his last fight in Finland is Robert Helenius, the 39-year-old former two-time European heavyweight champion who has a hugely daunting task ahead of him here.
Joshua has had issues with late changes of opponents before, just ask Andy Ruiz Jr, but it would be a mammoth shock if he were to produce anything other than an emphatic win tonight as he looks to set up a huge showdown with Deontay Wilder, who supplied a brutal first-round knockout of Helenius in New York last year.
Tonight’s undercard features plenty of intriguing action, including heavyweights galore in Filip Hrgovic, Johnny Fisher and Derek Chisora, plus a step up for young Campbell Hatton.
Follow all the action throughout the night live with Standard Sport!
Source link