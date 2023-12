Wilder – fighting for the first time in 14 months and for only the second time since the epic conclusion to his iconic trilogy with Tyson Fury in 2021 – was dominated by Parker in a huge upset in the co-main event, never really getting going and deservedly losing by a wide margin on the scorecards 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108 – with one judge scoring every single round to the determined New Zealander, who executed the perfect game plan under the watchful eye of top trainer Andy Lee.