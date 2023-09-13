Jurgen Klopp’s agent responds to Germany job links in message on Liverpool future

Hansi Flick became the first manager to be sacked by the German FA since the role was invented in 1926 after a pitiful run of form.

The former Bayern Munich coach was relieved of his duties after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Japan on Saturday night in Wolfsburg following a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Flick, who lifted a treble with the Bavarian giants before controversially quitting in 2021, won only 12 of his 25 games in charge and the FA took the decision to sack him ahead of hosting the European Championships next summer.

Rudi Voller was placed in temporary charge for Tuesday’s win over France, while Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the vacant post.

Klopp’s name has naturally been indexed to the job too but agent Moark Kosicke told ARD Sportschau the 56-year-old remains focused on his job at Anfield.

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position,” he said.