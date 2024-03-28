Kutsaga commissions energy-saving barn | Business Times

TANATSWA KANDENGA

Kutsaga Research Board, in partnership with Gas Cure and Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), have commissioned an energy saving barn as part of efforts to curb deforestation, Business Times can report.

Speaking at the commissioning of the barn, TIMB board chair, Patrick Devenish said expanding the implementation of the initiative will help in achieving the desired curing outcome and also serve as a cutting-edge method to boost the efficacy of the tobacco curing outcome.

He said: “Team TIMB, Kutsaga Research Board and Gas Cure, that collaboration is key to our drive of enhancing industry sustainability and improving the livelihoods of our hard-working farmers. As an industry, we need to cement such public-private partnerships”.

In addition, Devenish disclosed that the barn initiative will result in a 50% reduction in carbon emissions, a decrease in labour and capital needs, and above all a sustainable and environmentally sound option.

“There is a need to stay informed about industry trends, market demands and regular changes. The tobacco industry is ever evolving and being adaptable and responsive to these changes will give us a competitive edge.

“We need to keep an eye on emerging technologies, consumer preferences, and healthy regulations to ensure the gas curing plant remains at the forefront of the industry,” he said.

Speaking at the same event Kutsaga Board chairman Aaron Denenga weighed in saying: “The LPG tobacco curing trial represents a significant step forward in sustainable tobacco production and is in line with the World Health Organization Framework convention on Tobacco control (WHO FCTC) which underscored the need for innovative approaches to tobacco curing”.

He continued saying that a sustainable practice in tobacco production that is cleaner and more efficient way to cure tobacco leaf use of gas for curing will reduce carbon diffusion, minimize deforestation and ensure a healthy environment.

Tobacco industry is thriving, and our gas barn is specifically made to provide the tobacco leaf with reliable, excellent curing results.

According to Tapiwa Chimedza, head of business development at TIMB, energy efficiency and sustainability are critical in tobacco production, particularly in the curing process.

“The barn on interchange between LPG and biogas means that the carbon footprints can be further reduced.

“This curing method will work together with other green funding options and provide a totally new funding mechanism for tobacco curing in Zimbabwe where we have investors who come to invest directly in the curing process or technology and this will assist with mechanization of tobacco production funding and also this will add more stake holders into the tobacco value chain,” Chimedza said.

Related