Kutsaga stockpiles tobacco seed varieties enough to cover five years

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Kutsaga, formerly Tobacco Research Board, has increased its tobacco seed stockpile to 10 tonnes, enough to cover at least the next five years.

The development was revealed by Kutsaga board chairperson Stanley Mutepfa.

In a speech read on his behalf by vice board chairperson, Florence Mtambanengwe, Mutepfa said the country has stocks up to 2028.

Mutepfa said:”…The country is guaranteed of tobacco seed security.”

He added: “Additionally, seed storage facilities are

duplicated at some of our outstations to spread risk in terms of

unforeseen calamities.”

Not only are Kutsaga varieties grown in Zimbabwe, but they are also prized elsewhere in the region and internationally.

Burley variety B RK4 is widely grown in Malawi while the flue-cured variety K RK26R is very popular in Mozambique,Tanzania and Zambia.

Mutepfa said Zimbabwean varieties are also popular in Ethiopia where K RK1 is widely sought after for its

excellent leaf quality.

“On seed security and integrity Kutsaga has not only produced well sought-after varieties, but through its commercial arm, Kutsaga Seed Association, has continued to consistently produce and avail adequate certified seed quantities for Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Seed is produced under local,regional, and international seed protocols with further quality

assurances provided by our Molecular Biology Services in terms of culitivar identification,” he said.

A wide range of cutting-edge goods and services were made available to growers by Kutsaga, including a full line of items for the application of the float tray seedling production technology, tissue culture plantlet production, analytical chemistry services, and plant clinic with the accompanying advisory services, among others.

Mutepfa said locally andregionally Kutsaga is known for the quality of its applied research as shown by the

fact that its researchers continue to be elected to international bodies such as CORESTA due to it’s consistent performance in the conduct of research.

