Kwesta Legacy Concert – Saturday, 12 August 2023 (The Big Top Arena, Carnival City)

Internationally recognised and award-winning South African rapper and songwriter, Kwesta, will celebrate 16 years in the music industry on Saturday, 12 August at The Big Top Arena, Carnival City.

To celebrate his legacy and his impact on popular culture, the ‘Spirit’ hitmaker launched a tour titled ‘The 16th Bar Legacy Tour’. Paying homage to the game and keeping true to his Hip Hop roots, “16th Bar Legacy” is a play on words of the number of bars he tends to leave on every verse.

The tour kicked off with 15 shows in and around Gauteng is building up to the 16th and final show at Carnival City. This is where the hitmaker will be joined by other star-studded artists.

Kwesta has worked with big names such as international singer Wale on the multi-platinum selling single ‘Spirit’ as well as Grammy-Award-Winning Rapper, Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan.

The star recently released a collaborative album with the King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small titled ‘Speak n Vrostaan’.

Tickets start from R250, and can be purchased at Computicket.

“I’ve never been a fan of fame. Every picture I’ve ever taken was because I thought it might mean to the person who asked for it. This show will further give me and the people who have supported me a chance to experience an even more meaningful connections. I have always believed that I was made by those who show love. I have always belonged to people. Especially the people of Ekurhuleni and that’s why there’s no better place for this experience than Carnival City.. THE HOT 16’s TURN 16!!! Asimosheni kakhulu!”

EVENT DETAILS: