43
37
14
50
9
31
47
3
20
38
11
13
46
5
30
44
33
39
7
24
1
32
29
22
25
49
21
23
8
26
40
16
35
2
15
34
4
45
10
48
18

Lamar Odom Spotted in Versace Robe on Coffee Run As He Expands Sober Living Empire

141 1 minute read

Stars, they’re just like us! Lamar Odom knows how to grab attention. All eyes were on the 6′10″ basketball star when he ran errands around Los Angeles in a bright red Versace robe and Crocs.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Odom, 43, made heads turn with his laid-back summer attire.

The ex-Lakers player wore his designer robe — which retails for a cool $600 — and his $50 Crocs to a gas station near his home in Calabasas, CA, on Saturday, August 5. Showing there is no shame in his pajama-wearing game, Odom continued his morning outing by stopping at a local Starbucks to cool off with an iced coffee.

While the idea of Odom in his heavy high-priced robe in the dead of summer might make some sweat, this outlet can report that last Saturday’s highest temperature sat at a beautiful 77 degrees.

The athlete appeared to be in a great mood on the errand run, even flashing a smile while walking with his caffeinated beverage in hand.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Source |Lil Durk Drops New Album ‘Almost Healed’

The Source |Lil Durk Drops New Album ‘Almost Healed’

Zimbabwe says China’s Tsingshan to build iron ore mine, steel plant from May

Prison Photo Of Foogiano, Syko Bob and Glokknine Surfaces Online

Prison Photo Of Foogiano, Syko Bob and Glokknine Surfaces Online

Young Girls Suffer The Consequences Of Societal Marriage Norms

Young Girls Suffer The Consequences Of Societal Marriage Norms

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo