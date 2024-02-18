Larsa Pippen’s Dating History

Before rising to fame as a The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, Larsa Pippen already scored the spotlight when she married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was 23 years old.

They welcomed four children together, but their relationship hit rock bottom in 2016 when they both filed for divorce. The pair later reconciled as they decided to work on their marriage. However, Larsa filed for divorce again, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

“Now that I’m single, I feel like I look better than ever,” she said in an episode of RHOM Season 4. “So my vibe is very Miami. It’s sexy, it’s fun and I feel really independent. And for me, independence was really important but it’s not the same being in the home without Scottie.”