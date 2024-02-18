Larsa Pippen’s Dating History

Before rising to fame as a The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, Larsa Pippen already scored the spotlight when she married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was 23 years old.
They welcomed four children together, but their relationship hit rock bottom in 2016 when they both filed for divorce. The pair later reconciled as they decided to work on their marriage. However, Larsa filed for divorce again, citing irreconcilable differences.
Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.
“Now that I’m single, I feel like I look better than ever,” she said in an episode of RHOM Season 4. “So my vibe is very Miami. It’s sexy, it’s fun and I feel really independent. And for me, independence was really important but it’s not the same being in the home without Scottie.”
After her first split from Scottie in 2015, Larsa developed a romantic relationship with Future. There were rumors that she cheated on her then-husband with the Too Many Nights rapper, which she vehemently denied.
“I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination … Cheating wasn’t the problem.”
In her interview with Hollywood Unlocked in February 2021, Larsa said she was really sad at the time she met Future. However, she admitted not thinking about spending the rest of her life with the Low Life rapper.
Larsa shared a brief fling with Tristan Thompson before the NBA star dated Khloé Kardashian.
According to Larsa, she brought Thompson to Kim Kardashian‘s party in Los Angeles, where she introduced him to everyone. From there, he reportedly started seeing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
“I don’t even care,” she told the Hollywood Raw podcast. “It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
In 2019, Larsa was linked to basketball star Eric Moreland after the duo exchanged flirty comments on their respective Instagram posts. They were later spotted celebrating her 45th birthday in June of the same year, though the dating rumors stopped afterward.
Larsa soon dated Malik Beasley, who was still married to his then-wife, Montana Yao, at the time. They were photographed holding hands while shopping together, leaving Yao shocked.
In December 2020, Larsa defended their relationship and claimed it started following his separation from Yao, who filed for divorce after the dramatic outing.
“They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation way before me,” she went on.
However, Beasley and Larsa called it quits after four months due to distance issues.
Larsa’s current beau is Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan — although, they recently sparked breakup rumors.
They sparked dating rumors in September 2022 when they grabbed lunch together in Miami. They also attended the Rolling Loud music festival, though she told People they were only friends.
Things seemingly progressed between them when they were spotted kissing in Miami following the RHOM Season 5 premiere party.
