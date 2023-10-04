RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

Pep Guardiola’s side are not usually the strongest starters in a season but, after a dominant opening few weeks, travel to Germany on the back of two consecutive defeats and they still have a huge clash with Arsenal on Sunday to contend with.

While it would be foolish to bet against them, this might be a good time for Leipzig to meet City, particularly in their own ground.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.