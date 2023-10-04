32
5
2
43
15
23
9
7
16
46
10
8
34
35
26
37
47
22
14
48
30
44
18
25
38
21
20
13
40
11
49
50
3
29
39
33
4
45
24
31
1

RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

141 1 minute read


Pep Guardiola’s side are not usually the strongest starters in a season but, after a dominant opening few weeks, travel to Germany on the back of two consecutive defeats and they still have a huge clash with Arsenal on Sunday to contend with.

While it would be foolish to bet against them, this might be a good time for Leipzig to meet City, particularly in their own ground.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Bitello amid Rice problem; Cherki wants Chelsea; Taremi to Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Bitello amid Rice problem; Cherki wants Chelsea; Taremi to Man United

Eddie Jones is getting booed at the Rugby World Cup but he’s turned Australia into dark horses

Eddie Jones is getting booed at the Rugby World Cup but he’s turned Australia into dark horses

England 2-1 Scotland: Lucy Bronze takes charge on testing homecoming

England 2-1 Scotland: Lucy Bronze takes charge on testing homecoming

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo