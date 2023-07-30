38
7
13
14
29
43
26
8
2
30
46
40
3
11
16
10
23
35
15
4
44
48
34
32
9
5
49
45
24
1
37
25
31
21
39
20
18
22
50
33
47

Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirms David Raya ‘open secret’ as Bayern ready bid for keeper

144 1 minute read


The 27-year-old is valued at £40million as Thomas Tuchel’s side seek a new number one after Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing in December.


Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg responds to transfer links over surprise Tottenham exit

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg responds to transfer links over surprise Tottenham exit

1st Test: Williams, Muzarabani shine as Zimbabwe lead Afghanistan

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

Washington Sundar Had An Incidental Impact In Test Cricket

Washington Sundar Had An Incidental Impact On Test Cricket

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo