Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirms David Raya ‘open secret’ as Bayern ready bid for keeper

The 27-year-old is valued at £40million as Thomas Tuchel’s side seek a new number one after Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing in December.

Raya refuses to sign a new deal as he looks to move to a bigger club than the Bees. He last month saw Tottenham walk away from negotiations with Brentford due to the asking price.

”He is a Brentford player so far as I know,” Frank told reporters on Saturday. “It is an open secret we want to sell him for the right amount.

“He has been training hard, a good professional. He has been a top I can’t praise him enough. Incredibly good in terms of being a top pro, training well and really, really good and positive.

“I think it’s natural that he would like to leave if it’s a good opportunity for him. We all think it’s a good idea at the right price.

“That means probably means it is probably going towards that and we are focusing on the other keepers we have. It is a good dialogue and everything is in a fine place.”

Asked if Bayern are willing to match the price tag, he added: “I’m never going into that. That’s Phil’s [Giles] and Matthew’s [Benham] job.”

Asked whether Raya will face Aston Villa in the upcoming Premier League Series at the FedExField, he said: “Maybe, it is a no.”

Frank also praised his side’s first pre-season tour of the United States, adding: “It has been a great tournament, great games in fantastic venues in front of the American fans.

“Some great experiences for all the staff and players to give memories and gives a bit of an extra bond.”