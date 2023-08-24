Let’s maintain peace after elections

Zimbabweans went to the polls yesterday with millions out of the registered 6.6 million casting their votes to elect a President, Members of Parliament and Councillors.

Despite glitches in some areas where ballot papers for councillors came in late, the elections went on in a peaceful manner.

As Zimbabweans await the results, we implore everyone to contribute to lasting peace and development. Political leaders play a significant role in helping to achieve this goal.

In order for voters to choose their representatives without being subjected to undue pressure or threats, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urging for peace prior to, on election day, and after casting his vote in Sherwoon, Midlands province.

Since violence is completely unacceptable, we hope that the opposition political leaders will support similar appeals.

Statements by some that they will not accept any results that will not declare them winners are more than reckless and tantamount to inciting.

Such utterances are totally unacceptable.

Having free and fair elections is essential to the nation’s long-term stability and growth thus no one is allowed to tamper with the prevailing peace if interested in economic growth.

No country thrives on chaos.

In order to maintain our current level of amicable coexistence, we implore everyone to behave responsibly and peaceably.

We have faith in our ability as Zimbabweans to complete this task effectively.

Although there were pockets of violent incidences across the nation in the days leading up to the elections held yesterday, the general state of calm allowed leaders of various political parties to freely travel to different parts of the nation to canvas for votes.

We cheered for this.

Now that the election is over, we urge Zimbabweans to maintain the current calm while they wait for the results so that the nation can concentrate on its development.

Therefore, the election’s winners and losers should work together as soon as possible to develop Zimbabwe so that we can leave a prosperous nation to future generations.

The police have also promised to be present in full force to make sure that everyone can take advantage of the current peace.

Over 150 000 polling officers were hired to oversee yesterday’s elections, which were held in 12 374 polling places across the nation.

The results of the elections will usher in a new President, 210 members of the National Assembly, and 1,958 councilors.

There were 11 candidates vying for the presidency.

While 518 candidates were competing for seats in the National Assembly, 64 of them were running as independents.

There were 4648 candidates vying for 92 local government seats, 266 of whom were independents and 92 of whom were ZANU-PF candidates who were chosen without opposition.

The number of senators, women’s proportional representation legislators, and youth and women’s quotas in local authorities will all depend on how many votes each political party receives in the election held yesterday.

We should maintain peace and calm and make sure that everyone’s rights to a regular, peaceful election are respected.

