32
14
22
40
26
24
4
3
23
37
46
16
44
33
49
9
5
11
30
25
1
31
18
20
38
29
35
39
13
43
2
10
15
34
8
48

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson aiming for first England appearance in 12 months after injury nightmare

135 Less than a minute


The Arsenal defender took part in an individual training session at St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of Sweden clash


Source link

135 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

South Africa vs Andorra: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

South Africa vs Andorra: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta responds to critics over Arsenal star’s blow

Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta responds to critics over Arsenal star’s blow

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Potts: There’s no ‘egos’ or ‘prima donnas’ at Luton Town

Potts: There’s no ‘egos’ or ‘prima donnas’ at Luton Town

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo