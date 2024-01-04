31
26
32
3
20
18
44
48
46
50
30
37
38
49
24
7
14
43
45
29
9
1
16
34
22
21
23
25
8
35
11
33
40
13
15
10
4
2
39
47
5

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in World Darts Championship final to end teenager's historic run

134 Less than a minute


Luke Humphries produced a scintillating comeback to beat teenage sensation Luke Littler 7-4 in the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final.


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool FC XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Liverpool FC XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino issues worrying Robert Sanchez injury update

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino issues worrying Robert Sanchez injury update

Luton defender Lockyer happy to get 90 minutes after a 'weird' pre-season

Luton defender Lockyer happy to get 90 minutes after a 'weird' pre-season

Where can I watch England vs Australia? What TV channel the Lionesses are on, kick-off time and live stream

Where can I watch England vs Australia? What TV channel the Lionesses are on, kick-off time and live stream

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo