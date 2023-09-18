Liverpool FC injury update: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago latest news and return dates

J urgen Klopp will have to rotate his Liverpool squad as the Reds prepare for their European campaign.

Quite how seriously the German will take the Europa League remains to be seen of course but the increased schedule will invariably place a greater strain on his squad.

Liverpool have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and that will surely be the focus, albeit they look the strongest team in Europe’s secondary club competition.

The games will now come thick and fast, so here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries.

READ MORE

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The England defender is suffering from a hamstring injury picked up during the win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

Klopp has confirmed there is a hope Alexander-Arnold will be able to start training with the group but it seems Thursday’s trip to LASK will come too soon.

Potential return date: Saturday 30 2023 vs Tottenham

Thiago Alcantara

The midfielder is yet to play this season after a hip injury but recently started running. Still, it’s hard to imagine he will be rushed back.

Potential return date: October 2023