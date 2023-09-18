8
37
13
25
14
48
50
15
5
1
47
10
46
32
20
4
21
18
34
22
11
35
23
45
40
24
49
31
7
43
16
2
30
44
9
38
26
39
33
29
3

Liverpool FC injury update: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago latest news and return dates

140 1 minute read


J

urgen Klopp will have to rotate his Liverpool squad as the Reds prepare for their European campaign.

Quite how seriously the German will take the Europa League remains to be seen of course but the increased schedule will invariably place a greater strain on his squad.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

England’s Rugby World Cup squad could do with harder edge and more experience

England’s Rugby World Cup squad could do with harder edge and more experience

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: TV channel and live stream tonight

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: TV channel and live stream tonight

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are short on strikers despite first Christopher Nkunku goal

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are short on strikers despite first Christopher Nkunku goal

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo