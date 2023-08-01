Liverpool FC vs Bayern Munich: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

After a difficult campaign last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten during pre-season.

Bayern, however, will likely provide a much sterner test than anything the Reds have come up against during the summer thus far.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have already conquered Manchester City this summer as they look to improve on a dramatic time of things last season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Wedneday 2 August, 2023.

The National Stadium in Singapore will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Liverpool FC TV.

Live stream: LFCTV GO will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich team news

Curtis Jones is likely to continue in midfield for Liverpool after returning from his successful time of things at the U21 European Championships with England, having played against Leicester.

Alisson is expected back in goal, with summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister available.

For Bayern, Tuchel could start all of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman. Soon, they may have Harry Kane to select too…

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich prediction

Two good teams in promising form playing out a competitive pre-season friendly should be an entertaining watch with little to split them.

3-3 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 5

Bayern Munich wins: 1