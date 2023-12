For Liverpool, this quarter-final clash is sandwiched between high-profile Premier League tussles against fierce rivals Manchester United and title rivals Arsenal, with the record nine-time winners hoping to avoid a three-match winless run at fortress Anfield. They meet a West Ham team that look to have rediscovered some form after being ravaged by illness and fatigue, brushing aside Wolves on Sunday after qualifying directly for the last 16 of the Europa League with ease.