Lockdown in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is on high alert. The variant first discovered in India has led to the death of one person in the city of Kwekwe outside the capital Harare.

A strict lockdown and curfew have been implemented there following the outbreak.

The mining city of Kwekwe in Zimbabwe and surrounding areas are under a two-week lockdown.

A 7 pm to 6 am curfew has also been implemented.

This is to stop the spread of the deadly B.1.617 variant, first detected in India.

The government says the new measures in the area are needed.



Deputy Health minister John Mangwiro said, “we need Kwekwe to be like that so that people do not spread it, also we need to make sure that those people in Kwekwe stay at home masking up.”