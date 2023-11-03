Megan Thee Stallion Bars Lead Fans to Believe Pardison Fontaine Cheated on Her

So, we may have insight into the split between Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine. Thee Stallion is back with her new single “Cobra,” it was laced with a few bars about a past partner that fans attribute to Pardi.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’

Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this shit I can take” – Megan Thee Stallion

Guilty or not, Pardi turned his comments off and posted a Future meme. You can hear the single below and learn more about the single here.

Pardison Fontaine posts a meme of Future on his Instagram Story after Megan Thee Stallion appears to reveal that he cheated. pic.twitter.com/Hsmin9jBHN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 3, 2023

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Thee Stallion no longer follows Pardison Fontaine on Instagram, which traditionally signals a break-up. Hollywood Unlocked captured the follower status below.

Putting that to rest on Valentine’s Day, Pardi posted him taking a shot with who is assumed to be Thee Stallion. The shot glasses were heart-shaped.

Now, Pardi is performing poetry, releasing a recent performance to Instagram for everyone to see.






