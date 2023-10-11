DJ Envy Called Out for Promoting Real Estate Scheme That Stole Millions

DJ Envy is being highlighted for supporting a real estate venture promoted by Cesar Pina, which is now being ousted as a scheme.

According to NBC New York, DJ Envy used his position on The Breakfast Club on iHeartRadio to promoe the scheme, which included seminars promoting the flipping of properties in underprivileged areas of New Jersey.

In testament to the nature of the sceme was Jose Santiago and his wife who claimed they wanted to invest in real estate in order to support a positive future for their children. After investing $200,000, their hopes and dreams appear to be gone.

The couple beleived they would invest in run down properties to renovate and flip, using equity from their Florida home as start up money. Sadly, they never saw a dollar. Another man, Nigel Chamblin stated $235K in one property, and an additional $300K in two others.

”There were other people investing in these exact same properties,” Chamblin said. ”It was a scam, it was a lie.”

DJ Envy also states he lost half a million dollars, with his lawyer stating he is also a victim.He is contending daily with cases that are being filed improperly against him,” Massimo D’Angelo, Envy’s attorney, said.





