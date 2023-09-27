WATCH: Drake Salutes Takeoff During Atlanta Tour Stop

Drake is continuing his run of IAAB tour shows in Atlanta. During his most recent show, Drake saluted the late Takeoff.

“The first time I came to Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to the song called ‘Versace,’” Drake said. “And I just wanted to say while I’m in here, rest in peace to my brother Takeoff. One of my first brothers out here in Atlanta.”

You can see the moment below.

Drake shows love to Takeoff 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/En40mCYIKS — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) September 26, 2023

Previously in Atlanta, Drake brought out some stars like Trae Young and Kai Cenat. But the headline-grabbing moment was something he said, dubbing The A the “most important place in rap music.”

“What would any of us be without Atlanta?” Drake said. “All the love that you’ve shown. All the musicians that you birthed. All the contributions that you give. This is hands-down the most important place in rap music and you should be very proud of yourselves.”

In other news, Drake‘s new single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, has made a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Proving Charlamagne Tha God was wrong about his assessment of the song.

The song is the 12th No. 1 single for Drake, bringing him into a tie for fifth most all time. It is the second for SZA, who also is in the Top 3 with the acoustic version of her hit “Snooze” with Justin Bieber.

According to Luminate, “Slime You Out” tallied an impressive 32.6 million streams, garnered 5.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, and achieved 2,000 downloads in the week ending Sept. 21.

Drake now only trails Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and The Beatles. Once he tops the last one, his line on “Going Bad”: “I have more slaps than The Beatles” will officially ring true.

Drake’s most recent No. 1 was “Jimmy Cooks” from the Honestly, Nevermind album.





