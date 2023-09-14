Ruben Loftus-Cheek criticises ‘unnatural’ role at Chelsea after being unleashed by AC Milan

The midfielder, 27, was increasingly asked to play in a wing-back role towards the end of this Stamford Bridge career before being sold to AC Milan in the summer.

Since then, he has started all three of the Rossoneri’s Serie A games from central midfield with a 100 per cent winning record and pair of assists.

“I’ve played in many roles throughout my career,” Loftus-Cheek told DAZN.

“In the last two years mostly in a defensive position, and it wasn’t natural for me.

“I’ve always liked having the ball at my feet, having the freedom to create, to be decisive. I couldn’t do that in the last two seasons, that way of playing didn’t make me happy.

“Now, I play in a position where I have more freedom, so I feel good.”

Milan face local rivals Inter on Saturday evening in Loftus-Cheek’s first Derby della Madonnina. Ahead of the game, he explained how his move to Italy came about.

“After I played against them in the Champions League, Milan said they were interested in me,” he recalled.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about it, there was a lot of the season left at Chelsea, but towards the end things changed. Milan have always been a great club, after speaking with [Stefano] Pioli I was convinced to come here.”