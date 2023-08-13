20
22
11
2
33
32
3
34
31
7
37
46
21
9
49
18
24
29
35
10
16
38
26
47
39
4
25
50
14
45
30
23
15
48
44
1
5
13
43
40
8

England’s Lucy Bronze explains how Lionesses can overcome World Cup semi-final hoodoo vs Australia

126 2 minutes read


L

ucy Bronze believes winning Euro 2022 last summer has given the Lionesses the tournament know-how needed to reach their first ever World Cup final.

England went all the way at their home Euros last year as they won their first ever major women’s trophy.


Source link

126 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20

Wimbledon curfew forces Andy Murray to return on Friday to complete Stefanos Tsitsipas match

Wimbledon curfew forces Andy Murray to return on Friday to complete Stefanos Tsitsipas match

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo