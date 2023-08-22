Man Utd injury update: Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire latest news and return dates

Mason Mount will miss the two games before the international break after suffering an issue against Tottenham on the weekend.

That defeat exposed United’s lack of punch as they wait for £72million signing Rasmus Hojlund to return to fitness. Ahead of the game, Hojlund posted an update to fans teasing an imminent injury comeback.

Harry Maguire also sat out the Spurs defeat due to injury, along with Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Here is your latest update of Man Utd injuries and return dates…

Mason Mount

Mount will sit out the games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, the club have confirmed, due to an unspecified injury.

A return date of after the international break has been set, as Mount aims to face Brighton on September 16.

A statement confirmed: “The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.”

Rasmus Hojlund

With a back injury keeping him out for all of pre-season, 20-year-old striker Hojlund is still working his way back to match sharpness on the training ground.

However, he hinted at a possible debut as soon as next weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest when posting a picture of a recent workout alongside the caption “soon” on Friday.

Erik ten Hag has not himself suggested that Hojlund is ready to play, however.

Rasmus Hojlund has been restricted to being a spectator during his Man Utd career so far / PA

Harry Maguire

United left Maguire at home for the trip to Tottenham, which Ten Hag revealed was related to a minor injury and not his transfer future.

He told MUTV: “Harry picked up a small issue yesterday in the final training session, therefore he could not travel with us.”

Tyrell Malacia

An unspecified injury carried over from last season has kept Malacia out of pre-season and the opening rounds of the season.

Ten Hag confirmed earlier this month the Dutch defender’s issue “will take some time” to clear up.

Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo

Teenage midfielder Mainoo will be back from an ankle injury suffered against Real Madrid in pre-season by late October at the earliest.

Ten Hag said last week: “I think he will in two months he will be available, for winter is coming up he will absolutely have his games.”

Amad Diallo

Like Mainoo, Amad is out for the “first part” of the season following a knee injury on the pre-season tour of the USA.

The winger left the friendly against Arsenal on crutches and later admitted: “I feared the worst, nothing serious. Back soon.”