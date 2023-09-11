Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects latest manager job offer since Manchester United sacking

The 50-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United almost two years ago, and has been linked with very few managerial vacancies since.

Norway Women have been looking for a new manager since an early exit from the World Cup over the summer.

Solskjaer has confirmed the Norwegian FA approached him for talks but he was not interested.

“Yes, I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach – of course I have,” he told Norwegian outlet NRK.

“They have asked. But I’m not ready for that yet.

“I have one more job first, at least on the men’s side. That is for sure. I would rather help [the Norway Women team]. I would be happy to help.

“But I don’t rule it out, because I’m a football geek. But not yet. Because I’m doing so well with my family and having boys 16 and doing exactly what I want.

“Being able to come here and watch matches without being nervous is nice.”