4
8
47
13
37
50
16
5
20
38
39
24
33
31
45
11
30
34
2
22
18
15
7
32
10
25
44
23
40
43
48
21
35
29
46
9
14
3
26
1
49

Manchester United confirm Kobbie Mainoo injury latest amid interest in Sofyan Amrabat

157 1 minute read


The 18-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team breakthrough last season and was playing a prominent role on the summer tour of the United States, was injured in Thursday’s friendly against Real Madrid in Houston.

Mainoo has flown back to Manchester for further assessment but a report on the club’s website said he was “expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023-24 season”.


Source link

157 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs eye Cucurella

Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs eye Cucurella

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

Man United XI vs Leeds: Mason Mount debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly

Man United XI vs Leeds: Mason Mount debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo