Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

Team Europe will want to avoid any final day-drama in their bid to win back the Ryder Cup as they take a huge lead into the singles matches. Luke Donald’s side have a 10½-5½ advantage over Team USA – no side has other mounted a comeback from that far behind.

Jon Rahm was rested for Saturday’s fourballs action, as the USA won their their first session of the week to close the gap to five points. The Spaniard leads his team out against Scottie Scheffler, who was left in tears yesterday after his record 9&7 foursomes defeat alongside Brooks Koepka.

Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are also out early for the Europeans, as they look to quickly secure the four points they need for victory. Some fuel was added to the first last night for both teams, as McIlroy and a number of his team-mates clash with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie following some exuberant celebrations on the 18th green. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.