Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

Team Europe will want to avoid any final day-drama in their bid to win back the Ryder Cup as they take a huge lead into the singles matches. Luke Donald’s side have a 10½-5½ advantage over Team USA – no side has other mounted a comeback from that far behind.
Jon Rahm was rested for Saturday’s fourballs action, as the USA won their their first session of the week to close the gap to five points. The Spaniard leads his team out against Scottie Scheffler, who was left in tears yesterday after his record 9&7 foursomes defeat alongside Brooks Koepka.
Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are also out early for the Europeans, as they look to quickly secure the four points they need for victory. Some fuel was added to the first last night for both teams, as McIlroy and a number of his team-mates clash with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie following some exuberant celebrations on the 18th green. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.
Live updates
McIlroy vs Burns
Hole 1
Burns’ bunker shot isn’t great either, leaves himself plenty of work to do to try and save par.
McIlroy shows nice hands with the delicate chip, ball rolls down to within a couple of feet for the hole. That will be good enough for a four.
Burns will have to hole his putt to halve the opening hole.
McIlroy vs Burns
Hole 1
Burns from the left rough, decent lie but that’s well short with his approach. Might well be bunker.
McIlroy is a yard away from perfection, but the ball gets caught in the fringe and doesn’t rip back towards the hole. Unlucky there.
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 3, A/S
Rahm in trouble after going long of the green, unable to get up-and-down so Scheffler has two for the hole.
Lags that first one to within a couple of inches, he’s levelled the top match up.
Rose vs Cantlay
Hole 1, A/S
That might be the biggest cheer of the day. Cantlay from five feet, he’s missed the birdie putt! Did not expect to see that.
Rose cleans up for his par, and then decides to given Cantlay his for par too. Hole halved.
McIlroy vs Burns
Hole 1
HUGE roar as McIlroy walks out onto the first tee. Fair to say he’s got the whole of Rome behind him today.
Burns first up, that is a mile right. Over the rows of fans standing in the rough. Might get lucky with the lie.
He will not be joined by McIlroy, who has launched one into a perfect position down the fairway. As good as it gets.
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 3, Europe 1UP
Scheffler leaves his approach out to the right. Pin-high but a lengthy putt coming up.
That will do him just fine now, as Rahm pulls it long and left and the ball rolls off into the rough behind the green. That looks to have nestled down too.
Rose vs Cantlay
Hole 1
Shot of the day so far. Cantlay skips a brilliant approach shot up the first green, leaves himself about five feet for birdie. Ominous start.
Rose can’t quite match it, just short with his second and the ball rolls back from the top level of the green.
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 2, Europe 1UP
Rahm with another birdie putt from distance, this time he’s not able to find the bottom of the cup.
Big chance for Scheffler, ten feet or so for the hole. Dear me, he’s dribbled it up and leaves the ball right in the heart. About two rotations away from trickling over the front edge.
Europe remain in front.
Rose vs Cantlay
Hole 1
For those keeping hat updates, Cantlay is once again not wearing one. That’s because he can’t find one that fits, he says.
Enough about his head, it’s a perfect drive down the right side of the fairway. He finished yesterday’s fourballs matches with an incredible run, will be keen to pick up from where he left off.
Rose bringing a bit of calm to proceedings – nicely down the middle.
Matt Majendie in Rome
Plenty of cap waving in the stands as Cantlay arrives for his match against Rose.
The booing not as fierce as you might have anticipated.
Source link