Manchester United vs Dortmund: Friendly prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h tonight

It has been a mixed bag for the club across the pond.

Though Erik ten Hag’s side managed to beat Arsenal to begin their time across the pond, they have since lost to Wrexham and Real Madrid.

While not too much can be read into pre-season results, Erik ten Hag will be keen to finish their time in America with a win against a big name.

With fitness returning to his squad and new signings getting more time to bed in, the Dutchman will want to see an improvement.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off time tonight on Monday July 31, 2023.

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on MUTV.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Manchester United: Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Williams, McTominay, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Pellistri, Forson, Sancho

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Wolf, Can, Sabitzer, Brandt, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

United have looked good in spells and are much further along in their pre-season preparations. For that reason, they look favourites.

Man Utd to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 3

Draws: 1

Borussia Dortmund wins: 2