Manchester United vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

After appearing to recover from a poor start to the season both on and off the field, Erik ten Hag’s side have now lost two consecutive games at home.

While the Dutchman has vowed to fight on despite increasing pressure, another defeat on Saturday would deepen the feeling of crisis at the club.

Brentford, meanwhile, are another team struggling. Though hardly at panic stations, Thomas Frank’s team have won only once this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Read More

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Brentford is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off time on Saturday 7 October, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man United vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man United vs Brentford team news

United remain beset by injuries. Kobbie Mainoo recently returned to training but is not expected to feature, while defensive absentees in form of Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergio Reguilon are likely to keep Sofyan Amrabat at left-back.

Christian Eriksen is an option to start against his former club after a strong performance from the bench despite the defeat to Galatasaray. Casemiro is available in domestic competition despite his red card in the loss to the Turkish giants.

Antony could make his first start since returning from his leave of absence.

For Brentford, Mikel Damsgaard has become the latest injury problem after undergoing minor surgery on his knee. Rico Henry is unlikely to play again this season while Ivan Toney remains unavailable.

Casemiro is available despite serving a European bean / Manchester United via Getty Images

Man United vs Brentford prediction

Neither team are in a particularly good place at the moment but Brentford are well-coached and do have options to pounce on United’s defensive problems.

Brentford to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 9

Draws: 2

Brentford wins: 6

Man United vs Brentford latest odds

Man United to win: 4/6

Draw: 31/10

Brentford to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.