Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

United eased to a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at the same venue earlier this week and Roy Hodgson’s side are back on the road.

Erik ten Hag’s side now have two victories in a row after a troubled start to the season, lifting some of the pressure from his shoulders. Still, anything other than three points here would be seen as a major disappointment.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson sounded downbeat after the cup defeat earlier this week but must now raise morale.

Here’s everything you need to know.

READ MORE

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 30 September, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Saturday.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace team news

Sofyan Amrabat impressed at left-back earlier in the week but Sergio Reguilon will surely start as a natural option there, after he was cup-tied. Lisandro Martinez is now injured, while Antony is not expected to play despite returning to training.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount is fit despite coming off at half-time, while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could feature after illness.

For Palace, former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced off earlier this week, adding to the injury woes. Jefferson Lerma, Michael Olise and summer signing Matheus Franca are all absent.

Action Images via Reuters

Man United vs Crystal Palace prediction

For all of their failings this season, United have generally been very strong under ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man United to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 41

Draws: 13

Crystal Palace wins: 10

Man United vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Man United to win: 6/10

Draw: 16/5

Crystal Palace to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.