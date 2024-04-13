2
20
39
44
25
13
11
37
32
5
24
1
43
14
16
48
34
8
38
46
23
18
26
40
22
15
30
31
4
10
29
33
35
3
9
49

Manchester United XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

143 Less than a minute


Manchester United’s defensive injury woes continue


Source link

143 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Fulham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution at Man Utd unlikely to start until next summer with ‘some way to go’ on deal

Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution at Man Utd unlikely to start until next summer with ‘some way to go’ on deal

Franz Beckenbauer: German football legend dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer: German football legend dies aged 78

Gareth Southgate knew Jude Bellingham would smash Scotland after England national anthem was booed

Gareth Southgate knew Jude Bellingham would smash Scotland after England national anthem was booed

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo