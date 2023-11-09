Managing Stress Key for Every leader

PAUL NYAUSARU AND CHIEDZA KADARE

Levels of work stress are on the rise the world over.

According to Research, three-quarters of people say they experience more job stress than they did a generation ago.

Increased stress is a cause for alarm across industries. When left unchecked, it affects a person’s life in a number of negative ways.

Furthermore, research shows unmanaged work stress can result in the deterioration of physical and mental health.

In this article we would like to focus on leaders can work at managing stress in order for the organization to achieve its vision.

Get Curious About What’s Causing Stress

It is important for the leader to be on the check about the cause of work stress. When you feel a negative shift in your mental and physical well-being, research on what is bothering you.

For example, accepting too much work than you can handle could trigger work stress. Not being organised is a trigger for stress and this should be managed. Additionally, fear is a major cause of stress. Becoming aware of one’s stressors at work is the first step in finding solutions for managing stress.

Accept that you need support

Stress can increase a person’s desire for confining to self, which increases feelings of loneliness. While it is everyone’s need to at least have some time to self, there is need to avoid closing off from others. As a leader you need to stay connected and to continue to build strong interpersonal relationships with your team and customers.

Opening up with someone about what you’re feeling is both soothing and productive. A mentor, friend, or family member who knows you well is available to provide solutions for relieving the symptoms of work stress.

Practice Time Management

With strong time management skills, leaders can reclaim their time and decrease work stress. As a leader create a focused list of high-priority work. It is important to write down all the jobs on your plate, then categorize them into the following sections:

Do first—urgent and most important

Schedule—not urgent but requires completion

Delegate—urgent but assignable

Eliminate—not necessary or essential

Doing so will help you know how to assign tasks and responsibilities in a way that frees time on your part as the load is well managed.

Delegate Out Duties

Be true to yourself and know that as a leader can’t perform every duty. That being so, strategizing and planning the future should be a top priority for you as a leader. As leadership expert John C. Maxwell says, “If you want to do a few small things right, do them yourself. If you want to do great things and make a big impact, learn to delegate.” An excellent leader is one who trusts the team through delegating work to them.

Maxwell also says , “If someone else can do a task at least 80% as well as I can, I give it to them.” Investing in developing leaders at every level is the best way to delegate jobs while building a team culture of trust. Teach team members how to think, act, behave, and BE a leader.

The ability of a leader to manage their stress will help them manage stress for their teams which is health for the organization. So it is critical that every leader masters the art of managing stress.

Chiedza Kadare is an OD Practitioner. You can get in touch with her on WhatsApp/call +263 77 283 0986 or Email [email protected]

Paul Nyausaru is an OD Practitioner and leadership coach. For all your OD interventions and leadership development training you can get in touch with him on WhatsApp/call +263774062756 or Email [email protected]

