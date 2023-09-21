Starlink hope for Zim | Business Times

MOSES MATENGA

Starlink, the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, has expressed interest to operate in Zimbabwe with the government saying the matter is now before the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for possible approval, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said there was a need for the private sector to play a part in development and the government has opened its hands to different players.

“It’s not possible to dig the whole country so you need a satellite,” Muswere, who is the immediate past ICT Minister, told senior officials from the private media in Harare this week.

“The private sector initiative has a role to play and what the government wants is to have inclusivity for all. They (Starlink) submitted applications for licensing and Potraz was working on that. I will keep in touch with my colleague Minister (of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda) Mavetera. It’s a reality that we will need satellite technology,” he said.

As of now, Starlink is available in several African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, Reunion, and Mayotte among others.

Starlink is owned by billionaire Elon Musk who also bought into X, formerly Twitter.

