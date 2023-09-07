Marlode & Owams Secure Global Partnership with Warner Music Africa

2023, marked a historic milestone in the careers of South African creative powerhouses Marlode and Owams, as they proudly announced their signing with Warner Music Africa. This momentous deal solidifies their position as rising stars in the music industry and paves the way for an exciting future in the world of entertainment.

Marlode and Owams, both 21-year-old DJ producers hailing from Mhluzi in Middelburg Mpumalanga, have already made waves in the music scene. Known for their innovative approach and boundless creativity, the duo has garnered attention not only as talented musicians but also as influencers in the realms of fashion and film.

“This signing means we get to work with a global music house, and the possibilities are endless,” Marlode exclaimed, highlighting the vast potential their collaboration with Warner Music Africa offers.

Owams added, “We have found a home that will house us as both artists and producers, and this means the world to us. We have always known we want to partner with a team that would work around both these entities.”

Garth Brown, Creative Lead at Warner Music, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “The guys have such great energy. It’s always nice to get in early with talent and witness the potential they have – the potential to put down their flags in the Amapiano space and become future leaders in the space.”

Marlode (Sifiso Kevin Sibeko) and Owams (Owami Ntuli) left their university pursuits to chase their passion for music, a decision that has now led them to this pivotal moment. Their impressive track record includes producing the hit single “Dzepa” for 2wo Bunnies and Ch’cco, collaborating with Shaunmusiq and Ftears.

Currently, the dynamic duo is hard at work on their debut EP, which promises to be a star-studded affair. The EP features collaborations with renowned artists such as Nkosazana Daughter, Mawhoo, Nanette, Slade, TmanXpress, and Yumbs, further solidifying Marlode and Owams’ position as the industry’s next big thing. The release will be headed by the release of their single Impilo alongside 2woBunnies and features MaWhoo, Leandra. Vert, Toby Franco, Gilano & Sponge 101.

Marlode and Owams invite you to join them on this exciting journey as they make their mark on the global music stage with Warner Music Africa by their side. Stay tuned for more electrifying music, fashion, and film experiences from this dynamic duo.

Source: Warner Music Africa