Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ Biggest Revelations

In September, the Oops!…I Did It Again singer told her followers on X that her iconic MTV Video Music Awards 2001 performance of I’m a Slave 4 U was the most memorable yet as she presented a giant yellow python.

No matter how cool it was, she admitted to feeling scared about it and promised fans she would tell more about the experience in The Woman in Me.

In the excerpt, Spears recalled the terrifying moment that made her think that the snake would kill her in an instant.

“In my head I was saying, Just perform, just use your legs and perform,” she added. “But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing.”

She fortunately survived the performance without any accidents.