Killer Mike, Diplo, E 40, Hit Boy And Big Hit Join Apple Music Live From Las Vegas To Talk All Things Super Bowl

Killer Mike, E 40, Diplo, Hit-Boy and Big Hit join Apple Music 1 live from Las Vegas to talk about all things USHER and Super Bowl.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Killer Mike talks about his recent GRAMMY wins, the support he’s received from his peers, his admiration for Big Boi, his circuitous route to success, his advice for the younger generation, and how he wants his next album to be his best yet.

When speaking on Usher and celebrating Atlanta, the Grammy Award winner said, “I’m proud. In Atlanta, we proud of each other. Like Usher hit me, Jeezy hit me, Tip hit me…congratulating me. And I’m the same way. Whether it was his residency or the Super Bowl halftime or the tour afterwards, my wifey danced with him. Dance, dance damn it. Dance with him.”

He went on to say, “I’m happy because Atlanta is a city where it celebrates culture and creativity. It especially celebrates Black culture and creativity. So if you want opportunity, man, it’s a great place to be because people going to be cheering for you. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, doesn’t mean it’s not a journey. But you’re going to have some people cheering for you.”

Then, Diplo drops by the studio to talk about working with USHER on the newly-Platinum record “Climax,” his experience with Apple Vision Pro, the Las Vegas musical landscape, and how maintaining a balanced lifestyle helped him to not burn out during his aggressive touring years.

Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit stop into the studio to talk about what it’s been like to work together since Big Hit’s recent release from prison, and Bay area legend E 40 discusses his love for the 49ers, recognizing Kendrick Lamar’s talent when he was just starting out, what Hip Hop 50 means to him, and USHER’s talent.





