Meek Mill Says Gay Rumors About Him Online Are Confusing His Son

Meek Mill is pulling the curtain back on his household, revealing how Internet rumros about his sexuality have impacted his son.

During his run of X tweets, Meek revealed he doesn’t believe anything about Diddy once his name was drug into the madness.

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f–k it,” Mill wrote on X.

He added, “How a n—a tryna clap another guy and say ‘a guy from Philadelphia did it too’ I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

