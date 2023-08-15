Junior Mafia’s Chico Del Vec Passes Away

Several reports have confirmed that Junior Mafia affiliate and one of the Notorious B.I.G.’s best friends, Chico Del Vec, has passed away.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

The news first surfaced when Brooklyn rapper Special Ed tweeted his passing, saying, “Just got a call. Rest In Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia.” DJ Premier commented on Ed’s tweet, saying, “Great dude. Guru and I used to hang out with him and Nino on Fulton St. when we lived on Washington Ave in Clinton Hill Brooklyn. R.I.P. KING.”

Lil Cease paid tribute to his fallen JM comrade on IG, saying, “Damn Man! 😢💔 Rest In Peace To Our OG Of Junior Mafia , Official Day 1 Member Of The Group, Legend Of Fulton & St James.. The One That Got B.I.G. Off The Stoop & On Fulton St.. My Brother Chic Delvec @chicodelvec9371 I Love You & Ima Miss You Big Time Bro.. Like This Moment Right Here, Im Glad We As Group Was Able To Give You Ya Flowers Be You Left.. You Know It’s Mafia For Life And We Go Rep You Til We Meet Again Family. Rest Peaceful Delvec 🙏🏾🖤 Prayers And Condolences To The Whole Lyons Family.”





