Mavhunga appointed new Minister of the Veterans of the Liberations Struggle Affairs

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has  appointed  Monica Mavhunga the new Minister of the Veterans of the Liberations Struggle Affairs, replacing Christopher Mutsvangwa who was removed from the position  last month.

Dr Martin Rushwaya,  the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, announced the appointment in a statement on Monday

“In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator, as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect,” he said.

 


