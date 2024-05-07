Stars Arrive in Glamorous and Daring Outfits for This Year’s ‘Garden of Time’ Theme

The 2024 Met Gala was a big night for fashion, and many stars got the show started by commanding the red carpet wearing their most ethereal ensembles, RadarOnline.com can report.

This year, the Costume Institute’s new exhibition was none other than “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” in which the theme was “The Garden of Time.”

Several A-listers made an appearance, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who served as the evening’s co-chairs.